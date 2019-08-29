Wally Lamb's writing program for female prisoners reinstated

In a 2003 photo, author Wally Lamb is shown with six of the 10 women inmates whose stories were told in 'Couldn't Keep It to Myself': Brenda Medina (clockwise from lower left), Diane Bartholomew, Robin Cullen, Tabatha Rowley, Carolyn Adams and Michelle Jessamy. less In a 2003 photo, author Wally Lamb is shown with six of the 10 women inmates whose stories were told in 'Couldn't Keep It to Myself': Brenda Medina (clockwise from lower left), Diane Bartholomew, Robin Cullen, ... more Photo: GALE ZUCKER / Photo: GALE ZUCKER / Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Wally Lamb's writing program for female prisoners reinstated 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Author Wally Lamb's writing program for female prisoners has been reinstated after Connecticut officials found no substance to allegations by two participants that Lamb didn't pay them for their work.

Department of Correction officials announced Thursday that an investigation found no evidence Lamb "ever conducted himself less than professionally with any of the inmates" in the program at the women's prison in Niantic.

Two former participants allege they haven't been paid for their contributions to Lamb's planned third anthology of writings designed to give female prisoners a public voice. A lawsuit by one of them remains pending.

Lamb has denied wrongdoing. The program was temporarily suspended last month pending the investigation.

Lamb's lawyer, Joette Katz, says she's happy the program that has benefited countless inmates over the years will continue.