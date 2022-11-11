Walz says Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year.
The Republican majority that blocked consideration of cannabis in the Senate will be gone when the 2023 Legislature convenes in January, when Democrats will hold the trifecta of controlling both chambers as well as the governor's office. But lawmakers are just starting to get organized after the election and the details have yet to be worked out. Twenty-one other states have approved the recreational use of marijuana.