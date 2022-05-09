Warhol's 'Marilyn' auction nabs $195M; most for US artist

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Ted Shaffrey/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Ted Shaffrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Warhol's “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” sold for a cool $195 million on Monday, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction.

The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up — hair yellow, eyeshadow blue and lips red — on a rich blue background. It's also the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned, according to Christie’s auction house in New York, where the sale took place.