https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Warrenton-man-killed-crossing-Interstate-55-14514424.php
Warrenton man killed crossing Interstate 55
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Warrenton man has been struck and killed as he tried to cross Interstate 55 south of St. Louis on foot.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says fifty-seven-year-old Joseph D. Shilharvey was trying to walk across the southbound highway lanes when he was hit by a minivan shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.
A woman driving the minivan was not hurt.
View Comments