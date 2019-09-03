Washington state nuclear site study considers waste options

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A federal government study has analyzed options for treating waste at a decommissioned nuclear site in Washington state.

The Tri-City Herald reported Monday that the National Academies of Sciences issued a report concerning ways to treat radioactive material at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland.

The draft analysis considered three ways to treat the waste at a $17 billion plant that is under construction.

The report says vitrifying or glassifying the waste would be considerably more expensive than other options.

The options include expanding the plant or finding supplemental treatments to provide additional capacity by 2034.

The site's 179 underground tanks store 56 million gallons (212 million liters) of waste.

Hanford was built during World War II and made plutonium for U.S. nuclear weapons during the Cold War.

