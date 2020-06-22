Washington state solicits public opinion on fuel cleanup

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington plans to take public comment on plans to clean contamination from decades of petroleum storage underneath a northwestern city.

The contamination was left beneath a square in Sedro-Woolley when a gas station operated on the site, The Skagit Valley Herald reported Sunday.

Sedro-Woolley officials and Chevron Corp. have reached an agreement with the state Department of Ecology on how to begin the cleanup at the property owned by the city.

The agreement also outlines a public participation plan to publish online notices through newspapers and email lists as the project progresses.

The ecology department will take comment on the plans from June 22 to July 21. The agency has also scheduled a public meeting online June 30.