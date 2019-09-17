Washington student arrested for social media video threat

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington authorities have arrested a high school student after a threatening video was posted to the social media platform TikTok.

The Seattle Times reported Monday that the Issaquah High School student was arrested Sunday after police discovered a video threat of a possible school shooting.

Authorities say the girl was booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center and faces felony harassment charges.

The Issaquah Police Department says the video viewed on the mobile app of the same name contained inappropriate and threatening language.

Authorities say her family members were cooperative with law enforcement and the investigation.

Authorities say officers did not locate any weapons, nor "were there any available means to carry out a threat."

Officials say the school would function as normal this week.

