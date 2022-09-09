Watchdog: Chemical safety agency impeded by staff shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency that investigates chemical accidents is hindered by a lack of staffing, leadership disputes and a backlog of investigations that threaten its ability to protect people and the environment, according to a new report by a federal watchdog.
The report by the Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general says the U.S. Chemical Safety Board is “challenged by vacancies in mission-critical positions and an inability to fully use the resources Congress allocated'' to it.