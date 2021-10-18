Water Street reboot revitalizes downtown Henderson Hillary Davis, Las Vegas Sun Oct. 18, 2021 Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 12:37 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A few weeks into setting up shop at the farmers market outside the recently renovated Henderson City Hall, Rose Nixon is seeing community form from the booth where she sells handmade soaps.
The market is one of the many hyperlocal attractions to be found on Water Street, a venerable strand of old-town Henderson that is looking optimistically into a new age.