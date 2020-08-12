Water condition warning system not in park's upgrades plan

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Improvements planned for Holland State Park in western Michigan include a new restroom building, an automated parking notification system and even upgrades to a campground’s electric service.

But a draft of the park’s new $4.6 million general management plan by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources does not include an updated water condition warning system for visitors.

The plan — for the next decade — includes exploring “development of an AM radio station or interactive application to convey real-time park information, the Holland Sentinel reported Wednesday.

Three people have drowned this year at the park which is in Park Township and abuts Lake Michigan. A 16-year-old girl was swept off a pier in January. A 6-year-old boy and 17-year-old male drowned on the same day in June as water conditions worsened.

The Park Township board on June 11 passed a resolution to begin a dialogue with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other agencies.

The newspaper says the resolution also mentions a discussion on how to strengthen the visibility of early warning systems for conditions on the lake.

The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from the DNR.