Water main break disrupts NYC subway service, 2nd in a week

Transit Authority workers carry sandbags on the platform in a subway station on New York's Upper West Side, Sunday, January 19, 2020. A water main break on Sunday morning flooded city streets on Manhattan's Upper West Side and disrupted subway service, the second one in a week.

NEW YORK (AP) — A water main break on Sunday morning flooded city streets on Manhattan's Upper West Side and disrupted subway service, the second one in a week.

The New York Police Department said on Twitter that the latest break was in the area of West 102nd Street and Central Park West.

Streets in the area were temporarily closed and subway service on the A, C, and D lines was suspended from 125th Street to Columbus Circle.

A previous water main break Monday morning sent water spilling into streets and subways stations around Lincoln Center, in the area of 62nd Street and Broadway. That break severely disrupted the morning commute and forced subway service suspension for most of that day.