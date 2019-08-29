Water restored to Wyoming, Nebraska irrigation tunnel system

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Water has been restored to Wyoming and Nebraska farmers after an irrigation tunnel collapse cut off water flow last month.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the Goshen Irrigation District turned water on Wednesday after new repairs to the southeast Wyoming tunnel were completed Monday.

Officials say water is expected to take four days to get to the system's end in Gering, Nebraska.

The irrigation tunnel collapsed July 17, leaving more than 150 square miles (388 square kilometers) of dry croplands in the two states.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that federal crop insurance will cover some of the losses.

The collapse cost the two states about $89 million.

Officials are looking into options for a permanent fix, including installing a fiberglass tube or rerouting the irrigation system.

