‘We don’t want him to be forgotten’: Motorcycle ride pays tribute to Shelton sailor’s Navy service
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11
Mary Graft and John Sandor, parents of deceased Navy sailor Xavier Sandor, are overcome with emotion during a visit by the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride to their home in Shelton on Tuesday.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of11
A visit by the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride holds a ceremony for the family of deceased Navy sailor Xavier Sandor near their home in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
Family members of deceased Navy sailor Xavier Sandor huddle in prayer during a visit by the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride to their home in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of11
A visit by the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride holds a ceremony for the family of deceased Navy sailor Xavier Sandor near their home in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride holds a ceremony for the family of deceased Navy sailor Xavier Sandor near their home in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of11
The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride holds a ceremony for the family of deceased Navy sailor Xavier Sandor near their home in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride holds a ceremony for the family of deceased Navy sailor Xavier Sandor near their home in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The family prepared this tribute to Xavier for the event.
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of11
SHELTON — Xavier Sandor, who died by suicide in April while on deployment with the U.S. Navy, was remembered Tuesday as kind, generous and loving, beaming with pride every time he donned the uniform.
Family and friends gathered at Sandor’s parents’ Timberlane Drive home as the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride escorted the memorial flame — first lit on July 9 in Eugene, Ore. — to pay tribute to Xavier’s service and sacrifice.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.