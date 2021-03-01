'We turn a blind eye': Boston's police remain largely white ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, Associated Press March 1, 2021 Updated: March 1, 2021 7:18 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2017, file photo, counterprotesters clash with police following a "Free Speech" rally staged by conservative activists in Boston. Boston's police department remains largely white in 2021, despite vows for years by city leaders to work toward making the police force look more like the community it serves. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2021, file photo, Boston police officers stand in a street in the Beacon Hill neighborhood near the Statehouse in Boston as a precaution against demonstrations following the breach of the U.S. Capitol earlier in the month. Boston's police department remains largely white, despite vows for years by city leaders to work toward making the police force look more like the community it serves. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, William Gross smiles after being sworn in as Boston's first Black police commissioner during ceremonies in Boston. Gross retired on Jan. 29, 2021. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - In this June 6, 2020, file photo, Boston Police officers stand in front of messages about George Floyd posted on a boarded-up business in Downtown Crossing in Boston. The city's police department remains largely white, despite vows for years by city leaders to work toward making the police force look more like the community it serves. Advocates say Black and Latino candidates still consistently get passed over in favor of white applicants. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Police patrol on bicycles during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston. The city's police department remains largely white, despite vows for years by city leaders to work toward making the police force look more like the community it serves. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Boston shows Dennis White, sworn in Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, as the 43rd Commissioner of the Boston Police Department, succeeding William G. Gross, who retired. But White was suspended two days later, pending the investigation of a 1999 domestic violence allegation. (City of Boston via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 This undated photo released on the official Boston Police Department website shows Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long. Long is leading the department while lawyers investigate domestic violence allegations against Police Commissioner Dennis White, who was elevated to the post on Feb. 1, 2021, after Commissioner William Gross retired. (Boston Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BOSTON (AP) — For years, Boston city leaders have vowed to diversify the police department so it looks more like the community it serves. Yet the police force is just as white as it was a decade ago, and huge barriers to diversity remain, advocates say.
City officials acknowledge more work needs to be done, but insist their efforts to bring in more officers of color are slowly paying off. But critics say the city has failed to back up its pledges with meaningful action.
Written By
ALANNA DURKIN RICHER