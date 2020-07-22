Webinar by Shelton organization to focus on talking about grief, loss

SHELTON — Adam’s House will be hosting a webinar titled “Good Grief: Connecticut” at 10 a.m. July 29.

The program will be hosted by Adam’s House Founder and Executive Director Allison Wysota and licensed professional counselor Caitlin Iannucci. The pair will share practical tips on how to talk with a colleague, friend, family member or neighbor who has lost a loved one so the conversation is not awkward or uncomfortable.

“We’ve opted for an ‘Ask Me Anything’ format because that’s the best way to have candid conversations about grief and loss,” said Wysota. “We’re thrilled to have veteran television producer Mercedes Velgot moderating the event. No one can keep the discussion real, raw and relevant better than Mercedes.”

For more information on the webinar and to reserve a spot, visit https://www.adamshousect.org/livestreams