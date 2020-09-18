Weekly, average Oklahoma unemployment claims decline

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — New unemployment claims and the four-week average of continuing claims in Oklahoma have declined for the 12th consecutive week, after reaching record levels during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

Figures released by the commission late Thursday show 4,735 initials claims and a four-week average of 114,796 continuing claims for the week ending Sept. 12, down from the previous week’s revised numbers of 6,602 initial claims and 121,027 continuing claims.

The OESC reported a record 93,885 initial claims in early May and more than 182,000 continuing claims in late June as the state reopened following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s shutdown of many businesses in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The state health department on Friday reported 74,567 cases and 939 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The actual number of cases is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.