Wes Moore to be sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore's inauguration as Maryland's first Black governor on Wednesday will be punctuated with references to Black history, including an acknowledgement of the slaves who once arrived by ship near the state Capitol and the Baltimore native who became the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Before his inaugural speech, Moore is scheduled to visit the Annapolis City Dock, which was once one of the region's slave ports. The dock is the site of a memorial to enslaved African Kunta Kinte, who arrived there in 1767 and was written about in Alex Haley's book “Roots.” Moore will be joined by Black leaders for a wreath-laying ceremony.