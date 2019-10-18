Wesley Village celebrates employee longevity, commitment

The 2019 United Methodist Homes Values In Action Award winners.

More than 200 employees and guests gathered at The Waterview in Monroe on Thursday, Oct. 10, for United Methodist Homes’ annual employee recognition celebration.

This event encompassed staff from Wesley Village and the Middlewoods properties. Thirty employees were recognized for five years of service, 10 for 10 years of services, six for 15 years of service, five for 20 years, three for 25 years, one for 30 years and one for 35 years.

The following are those at Wesley Village with 10 years of service, Jared Dick, Kevin DiMauro, Kathryn Haley, Tina Miller, Marcia Moss, Mittie Pettway, Mary Ann Porcadilla and Heather Scaife; 15 years, Patricia Andes, Rose Bot, Nardia Jarrett and Susan Petruzzello; 20 years, Amy Broadbent, Lisamarie Grailich, Karen Hughes and Jacqueline Quiroz; 25 years, Debra Leibovitch, Debra Samorajczyk and Kathleen Vayda; 30 years, Dee Moses; and 35 years, Jane Evans.

Additionally, nine employees were selected by their peers for the Values In Action Award, given to those who embody the mission, vision and values of UMH - excellence, respect, collaboration, spirituality and stewardship. The honored employees were Christina Fraga, nursing services at Crosby Commons; Lori Fredericks, nursing services at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation; Maria Hughes, housekeeping at Bishop Wicke; Tina Miller, dietician for Wesley Village; Audrey Racaniello, dining services at Wesley Heights; Leticia Santiago, nursing services at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation; and Zita Tothne-Sebestyen, finance for United Methodist Homes.

The keynote speaker, humorist Amy Dee, shared funny and inspiring stories from her life as a parent and a caregiver.