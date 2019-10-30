Wesley Village head named LeadingAge CT board chair

Wesley Village and United Methodist Homes announced that its president and CEO, David M. Lawlor, has been appointed board chair for LeadingAge CT, a membership organization representing more than 130 not-for-profit provider organizations serving older adults and disabled individuals across the continuum of services, including nursing homes, residential care homes, housing for the elderly, life plan communities, adult day services, home health care agencies and assisted living.

Lawlor has been a member of LeadingAge for 15 years and has been on the board for the past five years. He has served in the senior care industry for more than 27 years, the last 18 at United Methodist Homes.

Lisa Bisson, director of community outreach for Wesley Village, was recognized at the LeadingAge CT annual meeting on Oct. 15 for completing the yearlong Leadership Academy coursework. As a fellow in this transformational leadership experience for emerging leaders in aging services, Bisson has had the opportunity to learn about leadership and best practices in senior living.

She joins fellow Leadership Academy alumni at Wesley Village, Debra Samorajczyk, administrator at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Lori Pisani, executive director at Crosby Commons.

LeadingAge Connecticut is an association dedicated to advancing the quality of services and care for older adults and chronically ill individuals in the setting of their choice by leading, educating, representing, advocating and servicing its members who are mission-driven, not-for-profit providers representing the continuum.

It is the local partner of the national LeadingAge organization which is an association of 6,000 not for profit organizations “dedicated to expanding the world of possibilities for aging by advancing policies, promoting practices and conducting research that supports, enables and empowers people to live fully as they age,” an announcement said.

The Wesley Village senior living campus is located at 580 Long Hill Avenue in Shelton and is part of United Methodist Homes, a local not-for-profit organization. The Wesley Village campus offers assisted and independent living, memory support, skilled nursing, short-term rehab, and outpatient therapy and fitness services. To learn more, visit www.wesleyvillage-ct.org.