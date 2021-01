SHELTON - Seniors, caregivers and family members are invited to participate in an upcoming free webinar offered by Wesley Village Senior Living Communities titled “How To Keep Your Loved Ones Happy And Healthy In The New Year.”

The webinar will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Wesley Village, a Shelton senior living campus owned and managed by United Methodist Homes (UMH), will be partnering with Middlewoods of Newington senior living community, also part of UMH, to present this webinar.

The webinar will offer tips for getting a healthy start to the new year with insights from UMH Activities Director Laura Healy, who works with the team at Middlewoods. She will share some simple ways your loved one can start or continue being physically active, engage their mind, and improve their overall emotional health and well being.

“We often hear family members and caregivers share with us that they wish they could get their loved one to stop sitting so much and get up and get moving,” Healy said. “This can be a real struggle, especially for older adults who live alone at home. In this webinar, we’ll be sharing some practical exercise ideas to help you encourage your loved one to be more active while offering advice for improving cognitive and emotional health as well.”

Healy brings with her six years of experience working in healthcare and senior living settings as both a certified nursing assistant and an activities director. She has worked with older adults and individuals with cognitive deficits and has been a member of the UMH and Middlewoods team for nearly three years.

Healy is also a 2019 recipient of Leading Age CT’s Aging Services Award of Excellence and has been recognized in 2020 with the UMH “Values in Action” award for her outstanding commitment to caring and service with United Methodist Homes.

To register, contact Lisa Bisson at 203-225-5024 or at lbisson@umh.org. To RSVP online, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8655152535996145936