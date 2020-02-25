Wesley Village residents enjoy some wine, chocolate

Chef Richard Scaife, along with the dining team at Wesley Heights, held a Wine & Chocolate Extravaganza for the residents of the community.

Chef Richard Scaife, along with the dining team at Wesley Heights, created what they called a “decadent experience of food and beverage pairing” for the residents of the community.

Residents enjoyed wine and beer samplings coupled with suggested food pairings. The culinary team worked together with local liquor store owner, Linda Borgia, from Linda’s Wine & Liquors on Bridgeport Avenue, a friend and sommelier, Christian Carrone, and researched recommended pairings, such as serving a German Pilsner with a cranberry, cinnamon and goat cheese roll.

“There is no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with chocolate and wine,” said Scaife. “But in true Wesley Village style, we wanted to bring something extra special to our residents and share an experience to remember.”

Other combinations included a Dill Havarti Cheese with a Beaujolais, Smoked Gouda with a Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay, and everyone’s favorite, Rose’ champagne with hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries.

Cook Supervisor Rebecca Montreuil and Sous Chef Toni Gaites worked alongside Scaife to create the food and appropriate sampling displays.

The Thomas Hooker Chocolate Truffle Stout, which is brewed with locally made Munson’s Chocolate, was paired with chocolate covered bacon, a sweet madeira wine was served to complement the chocolate mousse cups and a Bourbon Aged Cabernet was served with a sharp cheddar cheese. The residents were also invited to enjoy a bubbling chocolate fountain with fruit, pretzels and other dippables.

“It was wonderful,” said resident Pat Baker. “They had quite a selection, bacon with chocolate was different but good.”

It seems the chocolate-covered bacon garnered the most attention at the event. Fellow resident Nancy Lenoce was impressed by the overall elegance and delicious samplings, but definitely found the chocolate covered bacon, “too good to be true.”

The Wine & Chocolate Extravaganza was held in the dining room at Wesley Heights.