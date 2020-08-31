West Virginia State Fair off, but basket tradition continues

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The State Fair of West Virginia is off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the tradition of a limited-edition basket continues, officials said.

The baskets are made by Jamit Baskets of Sinks Grove. Orders are being accepted through the end of September.

"Even though there is a lot about this year, we’d rather forget, it is a part of our history," CEO Kelly Collins said. "This also gives a chance to celebrate and promote one of our local artisans, which is an important part of what we do."

This year’s basket is available in four different colors and may only be purchased ahead by special order. More information is available through the State Fair Office.

The 96th State Fair is scheduled Aug. 12 to 21, 2021.