West Virginia county gets new magistrate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The chief judge of Kanawha County, West Virginia, has appointed a new magistrate for the area's court system.

Judge Charles E. King, Jr. on Thursday named Gary Q. Sheff as magistrate following the retirement of Tim Halloran at the end of last year, according to a news release.

Sheff has a business degree and has worked in health care and furniture design for 29 years. He has also volunteered with the Family Counseling Connection and the Charleston Church Recreation Association.

King says Sheff's business ties and community service make him a good pick to oversee court cases as a magistrate.

"There is nothing more important to me than being a part of improving lives in our community," Sheff said. "I pledge to bring to this office a strong work ethic and fair and impartial judgment.”

The West Virginia Constitution prohibits requiring magistrates to be lawyers.