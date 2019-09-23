West Virginia lawmakers disagree over greyhound racing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill expected to be introduced during the 2020 legislative session could end greyhound racing in West Virginia.

News outlets report Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael released an opinion piece Tuesday calling for an end to the practice. He's now facing opposition from some state delegates.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports the casinos make video lottery payments of about $15 million each year to the West Virginia Lottery Commission. The lottery commission transfers the money into purse accounts at the casinos and the racing commission.

Carmichael says the money subsidizes the greyhound industry, but could be better invested in roads and education.

Democratic Delegate Shawn Fluharty says the money doesn't come from taxpayer dollars. He says ending greyhound racing would eliminate as many as 1,700 jobs in West Virginia.