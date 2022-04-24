West Virginia students' sustainability efforts take root

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A student-led grassroots effort to make Marshall University more sustainable in 2009 has grown into an entire Sustainability Department with bicycle sharing, a thrift store, and the first commercial compost facility in West Virginia.
“For a while it was just a student garden and a recycling program, which we still have both of, but we’ve added a lot of new programs as part of the department in the past four years,” sustainability manager Amy Parsons-White told The Herald-Dispatch.