Westminster dog show gets 4 finalists, and one has NFL ties

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Will the hound be trumpeting a victory, or is its tiny cousin toying with a win? What about the French bulldog with an owner in the NFL? Or has the German shepherd got the flow to take the top prize?
Trumpet the bloodhound, Hollywood the Maltese, Winston the French bulldog and River the German shepherd were chosen Tuesday to advance to the final round of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Three more finalists will be selected Wednesday night, when all seven will face off for the coveted best in show prize.
JENNIFER PELTZ