5 1 of 5 Shelton Police Department / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Shelton Police Department / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Shelton Police Department / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 5 of 5









SHELTON — Dozens of residents got some free liquid nitrogen ice cream and a chance to chat with members of their police department Monday. Sugar Rush Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream Shoppe, 901 Bridgeport Ave., hosted Cops and Cones. The shop offers a 10 percent discount on ice cream purchases to first responders, students and teachers — and the business partnered with the Shelton Police Department to celebrate the promotion on Monday.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com