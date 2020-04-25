What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

This photo provided by the Australian Embassy in Paris, shows Australian Defense Attache to France Colonel Joel Dooley and ADF members paying their respects at the tomb of the unknown soldier beneath the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Saturday April 25, 2020, on the occasion of Anzac Day. With France in coronavirus lockdown, there were no crowds to mark ANZAC Day, a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand for those who served in all wars. (Simon Patching/Australian Embassy in France via AP) less This photo provided by the Australian Embassy in Paris, shows Australian Defense Attache to France Colonel Joel Dooley and ADF members paying their respects at the tomb of the unknown soldier beneath the Arc de ... more Photo: Simon Patching, AP Photo: Simon Patching, AP Image 1 of / 16 Caption Close What you need to know today about the virus outbreak 1 / 16 Back to Gallery

Some governments have begun easing their coronavirus restrictions, with India reopening neighborhood stores that serve many of its 1.3 billion people. In the U.S., Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska have also begun loosening restrictions despite warnings from health officials that it may be too soon.

President Donald Trump says he was just being sarcastic when he made a suggestion about injecting disinfectant to combat the coronavirus.

The role of the U.S. Congress is being visibly diminished despite approving record sums of virus aid. But changing the rules to allow lawmakers to cast votes or hold hearings from home would be unprecedented in House and Senate history — the Constitution requires lawmakers be “present” for most action.

The coronavirus lockdown is proving a particularly trying ordeal in France for children with disabilities and their families who are struggling to care for them at home now that special schools and support programs have been shut down.

Here are some of AP’s top stories Saturday on the world’s coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— Nearly two months after an embarrassing end to his presidential campaign, Mike Bloomberg is again deploying his massive personal fortune — this time to combat the coronavirus.

— Nashville has a vibrant music industry and is known as the home of country music. But many musicians have been unable to collect unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

— Anzac Day, which marks the landing of New Zealand and Australian soldiers on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915, is observed in a muted way.

___

AP FACT CHECK:

Sunlight may be a disinfectant for the spirit, but there’s no proof it will make the pandemic go away. Without declaring that it would, President Donald Trump is again giving traction to a theory that could prompt people to let down their guard around others outside.

___

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is to wash one's hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

Phones should also be washed. Here’s how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you’re worried about live.

___

ONE NUMBER:

— TWO TRILLION: The dollar amount that Congress has committed to sustain the U.S. economy during the outbreak.

___

IN OTHER NEWS:

— OFT-MALIGNED ACCENT GETS RESPECT: The New York accent gets some respect during the coronavirus crisis.

— GAZA FACTORIES: For the first time in years, sewing factories in the Gaza Strip are back to working at full capacity, producing masks, gloves and protective gowns.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak