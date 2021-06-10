Where it all started: Shelton High seniors revisit elementary halls again Brian Gioiele June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 1:21 p.m.
1 of11
These Shelton High seniors returned to their old elementary school - Sunnyside School - earlier this week.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of11
Shelton High seniors returned to their old elementary schools this week. Above, seniors were met with cheers and signs of support at Sunnyside School.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11
Shelton High seniors returned to their old elementary schools this week. Above, seniors were visited old stomping grounds at Booth Hill School.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
5 of11
Shelton High seniors returned to their old elementary schools this week. Above, seniors were visited old stomping grounds at Booth Hill School.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11
Shelton High seniors returned to their old elementary schools this week. Above, seniors were visited old stomping grounds at Long Hill School.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
8 of11
Shelton High seniors returned to their old elementary schools this week. Above, seniors were visited old stomping grounds at Long Hill School.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11
Shelton High seniors returned to their old elementary schools this week. Above, seniors were visited old stomping grounds at Long Hill School.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
11 of11
SHELTON — Emotions ran high as Shelton High school seniors took a trip down memory lane this week.
The seniors, all donning cap and gown, marched through the halls or along the outside of the elementary school they attended all those years ago. Staff and students joined the celebration, clapping, cheering and holding up signs celebrating the seniors’ accomplishments.