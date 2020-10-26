Where to vote? Here are Shelton polling places

Exterior, Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 9, 2016. Exterior, Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 9, 2016. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Where to vote? Here are Shelton polling places 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The city’s four voting locations will be open for business on Election Day on Nov. 3.

Atop the ballot will be the battle for president between incumbent Republican Donald Trump Jr. and Democrat challenger Joseph Biden. Locally, residents will be voting for state representatives in the 113th and 122nd House districts as well as the proposed revisions to the city charter.

There are also races in the Third and Fourth Congressional districts, which include Shelton.

In the 113th House race, incumbent Republican Jason Perillo faces Democrat Elaine Matto. In the 122nd House race, incumbent Republican Ben McGorty is being challenged by Democrat Jose Goncalves.

State Sen. Kevin Kelly, a Republican, is running unopposed and will be on the ballot.

The Fourth Congressional District features incumbent Democrat Jim Himes against Republican Jonathan Riddle and Independent Brian Merlen. The Third Congressional District has incumbent Democrat Rosa DeLauro against Republican Margaret Streicker and Green Party candidate Justin Paglino.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting will be held at Mohegan School (122nd House district and Fourth Congressional District), 47 Mohegan Road; Long Hill School (122nd House district and Fourth Congressional District), 565 Long Hill Ave.; Elizabeth Shelton School (113th House district and Fourth Congressional District), 138 Willoughby Road; and Shelton Intermediate School, 675 Constitution Blvd. North, which covers the 113th House district and both the Third and Fourth Congressional districts.

To find your voting location, view sample ballots and registration information, visit the Registrar of Voters site.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com