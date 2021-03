White Hills Fire Company will offer a drive-thru Easter flower sale on April 2 and April 3 at its headquarters, 2 School St.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the company is asking people to preorder flowers at whitehillsfireco.org.

Preordered flower orders will either be delivered to your home within 3 miles of the firehouse or can be picked up at any time at the firehouse on April 2 or April 3. Additional flowers will be available on Friday and Saturday, but to guarantee the flowers of your choice, the company recommends preordering by March 31.

