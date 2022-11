SHELTON — Santa Claus will be returning to the White Hills next month.

White Hills Volunteer Fire Company is preparing for Santa’s annual tour of White Hills and the White Hills Community Tree Lighting Ceremony in conjunction with the department's Toys 4 Kids Drive.

Residents are invited to attend the White Hills Community Tree Lighting at White Hills Firehouse, 2 School St., at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3. Toys will be accepted at the fire for the Toys 4 Kids Drive, which runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10.

Each year, through the generosity of Shelton residents, White Hills Fire Co. toy drive coordinator Mike Kellett said the fire company provides truckloads of new, unwrapped toys for families in need through programs like TEAM's Toys 4 Kids.

The following weekend, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Santa will be escorted on a fire truck through the White Hills of Shelton. Santa and his helpers will be tossing out popcorn balls to children during a tour through White Hills. The trip begins in upper White Hills and ends in lower White Hills.

Members of the White Hills Fire Company will follow Santa’s engine with pickup trucks as part of the fire company’s Toys 4 Kids drive. New unwrapped toys will be collected by the firefighters for distribution by TEAM, Inc.

Donations can also be made at collection boxes located throughout town and via the website teaminc.org.

In the event of foul weather visit whitehillsfireco.org or the White Hills Fire Company Friends and Neighbors FaceBook Page for the rain date.