White Hills tree lighting kicks off annual toy drive in Shelton

White Hills Fire Company will be holding its annual community tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The fire company will be lighting the tree, but fire house officials are asking those in the White Hills area to stay home and light up their homes at the same moment that the tree at the firehouse is lit.

SHELTON — White Hills Fire Company will hold its annual community tree lighting, but without the crowds that have become a staple of this holiday event.

This year, fire company will be lighting the tree, but fire house officials are asking those in the White Hills area to stay home and light up their homes at the same moment that the tree at the firehouse is lit at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

“We are doing it a little different this year,” said Mike Kellett, White Hills volunteer firefighter and Toys 4 Kids coordinator. “The public is not invited to the fire house; However, we are asking them to join us virtually by all turning on their holiday lights at the same time we light the White Hills tree.”

All are encouraged to take part from home to welcome in the holiday season as a community. Toys will still be accepted at the fire house for the Toys 4 Kids Drive, which will run from Dec. 5 through 13.

Each year through Shelton residents' generosity, the fire company provides truckloads of new, unwrapped toys for families in need through programs like Team Toys 4 Kids. Those who take a video of their lights are asked to share it on the White Hills Fire Company Facebook page under #Communitytreelighting.

On Dec. 12, Santa will be escorted by his helpers on a fire truck through the White Hills of Shelton from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Santa and his helpers will be tossing out popcorn balls to children during Santa's tour through White Hills. The trip begins in Upper White Hills and ends in Lower White Hills.

Members of the White Hills Fire Company will follow Santa's engine with pickup trucks as part of the fire company's Toys 4 Kids drive. The firefighters will collect new unwrapped toys for distribution by Team Inc.

Donations can be made online.

