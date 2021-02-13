Whitmer proposes funds to ban guns from the Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It's been one month since open carry was banned from the Michigan Capitol following an attack on the U.S. Capitol and now a fight to ban all firearms from the statehouse is ahead.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposed $67 billion state budget proposes a $5 million allocation for improving Capitol security. Public Information Officer for the State Budget Office Kurt Weiss said the plan would finance security staffing and equipment like metal detectors needed to implement a weapons ban, including a ban on concealed pistols.