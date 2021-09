LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office said Friday she will declare unenforceable a Republican-written budget provision that seeks to ban indoor mask requirements for children.

The Democrat had been expected to block the language as unconstitutional since $55 billion in spending was unveiled and quickly passed by Michigan's Legislature earlier this week. Spokesman Bobby Leddy confirmed next week's move in a statement, calling the proposed restriction “dangerous.”