Whitmer works on new roads plan, warns of budget pressures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she is working on an alternative road-funding plan to promote in her second year in office after the Legislature rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase, but she did not release details.

Whitmer, in a year-end roundtable with reporters, also said there will not be much leftover funds to spend after she signs a supplemental bill Friday to restore $574 million of the $947 million she vetoed from the budget. The deal to resolve the impasse included reversing some fund shifts she made via a state board.

“The fact of the matter is, the general fund is going to be very tight going into 2020," Whitmer said in her office at the Capitol.

The Democrat said funding for the $36 million Pure Michigan tourism and marketing campaign — which she vetoed — could potentially be reinstated because the program is financed with restricted, not general, funds. The Michigan Economic Development Corp. said Tuesday that the ads will end starting Jan. 1 because of a lack of funding.

Asked to elaborate on how she will propose spending at least $2 billion more annually to fix the state's dilapidated roads and bridges, Whitmer said: “You'll have to wait and see.” She accused the Republican-led Legislature of having a “complete lack of courage” to solve the road-funding problem but said it would be “unwise” for her to again call for 45-cent gasoline and diesel tax hikes.

