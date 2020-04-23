https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Who-s-that-teddy-in-the-window-15221738.php
Who’s that teddy in the window?
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
Why, it is Professor Plumb keeping his eye out for Shelton’s kids as they drive by Plumb Memorial Library.
Shelton Libraries Director Joan Stokes said the idea to put the fuzzy friend in the window came from Facebook. It was there she read about a “teddy bear hunt” going on in the city for children. Parents drive around town and count the bears in the windows around the city.
“I jumped on it and brought in one of my kid’s bears and put up the sign about us missing the public — which we do — to give the kids another bear for their scavenger hunt,” said Stokes.
brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com
View Comments