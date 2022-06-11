Why France's parliamentary elections are important to Macron THOMAS ADAMSON, Associated Press June 11, 2022 Updated: June 11, 2022 5:26 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 A woman walks past electoral posters of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Wednesday June 8, 2022. The legislative elections will take place on June 12 and 19, 2022. Bob Edme/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 People queue outside a police station to fill out forms to vote by proxy, prior to the upcoming parliamentary elections in Paris, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The legislative elections will take place on June 12 and 19, 2022. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 People queue outside a police station to fill out forms to vote by proxy, prior to the upcoming parliamentary elections in Paris, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The legislative elections will take place on June 12 and 19, 2022. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 A man walks past electoral posters of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Paris, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The legislative elections will take place on June 12 and 19, 2022. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 A man walks past election posters reading "Melenchon Prime Minister" for the alliance of leftist parties cobbled together by hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, Friday, June 10, 2022 in Lille, northern France. Leftist parties that had nearly disappeared from the French political landscape have grown wings in the run-up to Sunday's legislative elections and now threaten to weaken French President Emmanuel Macron Michel Spingler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Electoral posters are displayed for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Pau, southwestern France, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The legislative elections will take place on June 12 and 19, 2022. Bob Edme/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 People walk past electoral posters of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Pau, southwestern France, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The legislative elections will take place on June 12 and 19, 2022. Bob Edme/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
PARIS (AP) — Emmanuel Macron saw off the far right’s Marine Le Pen in April’s presidential election, but now the French president is facing a threat from the other end of the political spectrum in the fight for parliamentary power.
Elections are being held nationwide to select the 577 members of the most powerful branch of France’s Parliament, the National Assembly, on Sunday, with a runoff on June 19.
Written By
THOMAS ADAMSON