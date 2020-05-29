Wichita mayor upset with county's easing coronavirus rules

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The mayor of Kansas' largest city is upset that his local county commissioners have eased coronavirus restrictions so bars and nightclubs can reopen.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said he wishes cities had more power to drive public health decisions, The Wichita Eagle reports. Whipple was responding to the Sedgwick County Commission's decision this week to lift all restrictions on businesses and individuals, including limits on mass gatherings.

The commission rejected the advice of county Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns to keep nightclubs and bars closed for now and to continue limiting mass gatherings. The commission instead only recommended that businesses follow guidelines from Gov. Laura Kelly on reopening, without imposing enforceable rules.

Kelly had imposed a plan for a phased reopening of the state's economy and keeping some restrictions in place until June 23. But on Tuesday, she converted her directives to recommendations and said county health officials would decide what restrictions are imposed.

The Democratic governor had faced weeks of criticism from the Republican-controlled Legislature that she was reopening the state's economy too slowly. She backed off her restrictions the same day she vetoed a sweeping GOP coronavirus bill that would have curbed her power to direct the state's pandemic response.