Wichita officer charged with indecent liberties with a child

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been charged with child sex crimes for incidents that allegedly happened in 2012 before he became an officer, the department announced Tuesday.

Sedgwick County prosecutor charged Officer Joshua Hageman with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He is accused of inappropriately touching two 15-year-old girls while at a home in Colwich in 2012. Hageman was 20 at the time.

Police said the department investigated after learning recently about the allegations.

Hageman, who has been a Wichita police officer for three years, was placed on administrative leave without pay.