Wichita police identify man who died before standoff at home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police have identified a man found shot to death inside a home before a standoff began with a woman inside.

Mark Howard, 64, died after he was shot at the home Sunday, Officer Charley Davidson said.

Officers discovered his body after responding to a report of a shoplifting at a convenience store. An officer saw a woman shoot into the ground near the store and then continue walking to the house.

After finding Howard's body, police left the home because they didn't feel they could safely search it, Davidson said. After about three hours of negotiation the woman, Jessica Sanders, 22, came out of the house and was arrested.

Davidson said Sanders' erratic behavior might have been caused by use of illegal narcotics, KAKE-TV reported.

Police did not release further information on the case Tuesday but did say it was not a random shooting.