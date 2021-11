KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas widow says she's still waiting for answers, more than 40 days after her husband was fatally struck in a hit-and-run accident outside of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Steven and Laurie Hickle of Wichita left the stadium early on Oct. 10 during a rain delay in the Chiefs game. He was struck by two hit-and-run drivers while trying to cross Blue Ridge Cutoff.