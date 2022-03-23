WikiLeaks' Assange weds fiancée in London prison ceremony March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 12:17 p.m.
1 of12 Stella Moris poses for the media and for supporters as she arrives to marry her partner the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a small wedding service to be held inside the high-security Belmarsh Prison, in south east London, Wednesday,March 23, 2022. Assange, who is in a legal battle over a decision to extradite him to the U.S. to face spying charges, has been held at Belmarsh Prison since 2019, when he was arrested for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has wed his fiancée at a small ceremony in the London prison where he is held.
Assange, 50, has been held in the high security Belmarsh prison in southeast London since 2019 on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago.