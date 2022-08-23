Wimbledon fan taking legal action against Nick Kyrgios

Paul Chiasson/AP

LONDON (AP) — A tennis fan who was temporarily removed from Centre Court during the men's Wimbledon final following a complaint by Nick Kyrgios is taking legal action against the Australian tennis player for what she describes as a “reckless and entirely baseless allegation.”

During a changeover i n his match against Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios complained to the umpire that a spectator was distracting him while he was serving, saying she was “drunk out of her mind in the first row” and identifying her as “the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks.”