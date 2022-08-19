Wind drives major wildfire in Spain as 35 aircraft deployed The Associated Press Aug. 19, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 5:57 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 A firefighting airplane flies over a wildfire near Alcublas, eastern Spain, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The European Forest Fire Information System says 275,000 hectares (679,000 acres) have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain. That's more than four times the country's annual average of 67,000 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006, when records began. Alberto Saiz Show More Show Less
2 of8 A helicopter drops water during a wildfire extinction work near Alcublas, eastern Spain, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The European Forest Fire Information System says 275,000 hectares (679,000 acres) have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain. That's more than four times the country's annual average of 67,000 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006, when records began. Alberto Saiz Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A forest burns during a wildfire near Alcublas, eastern Spain, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The European Forest Fire Information System says 275,000 hectares (679,000 acres) have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain. That's more than four times the country's annual average of 67,000 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006, when records began. Alberto Saiz Show More Show Less
5 of8 A forest burns during a wildfire near Alcublas, eastern Spain, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The European Forest Fire Information System says 275,000 hectares (679,000 acres) have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain. That's more than four times the country's annual average of 67,000 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006, when records began. Alberto Saiz Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Clouds of smoke rise during a wildfire near Alcublas, eastern Spain, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The European Forest Fire Information System says 275,000 hectares (679,000 acres) have burned in wildfires so far this year in Spain. That's more than four times the country's annual average of 67,000 hectares (165,000 acres) since 2006, when records began. Alberto Saiz Show More Show Less
8 of8
MADRID (AP) — A wildfire burning out of control in the eastern province of Valencia has become one of the biggest this year in Spain, having already scorched more than 19,000 hectares (47,000 acres) along a 120 kilometer (75-mile) perimeter, authorities said Friday.
Some 35 aircraft have been deployed as the blaze entered its fifth day. Rain boosted hopes the fire could be brought under control on Thursday, but strong winds have made it “very aggressive,” the Valencian regional government's justice chief said.
Plainfield man charged with breaking into, stealing from Moosup pizza restaurant, police say
Connecticut woman dies after medical event at Maine beach, officials say
CT woman accused by police, DCF of trafficking her child has no criminal history, court officials said.
Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less
Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say
Colonie native part of stoned-comedians tour coming to Albany
New principals named for Shelton’s Mohegan, Sunnyside schools
Written By
The Associated Press