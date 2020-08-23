Wind projects sign leases to stage at New Bedford facility

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Two offshore wind farm projects have signed leases to use the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal as the primary staging and deployment base for construction and installation, state officials said.

The lease agreements with Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind commit the facility to full-time offshore wind work from 2023 into 2027 and are worth more than $32.5 million, according to state officials.

“With this announcement, the Commonwealth continues its national leadership on clean energy and ensures Massachusetts workers will benefit from the jobs and economic opportunities provided by this new industry,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.

Both projects will be located in federal waters south of Martha’s Vineyard.

Combined, they have been selected to provide a total of 1,600 megawatts of renewable offshore wind power to Massachusetts. They are expected to generate hundreds of jobs and a total economic impact in Massachusetts of between $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion.

The New Bedford facility is a 29-acre heavy-lift facility designed to support the construction, assembly, and deployment of offshore wind projects and is the first port in North America specifically built to support the staging and installation of offshore wind components.