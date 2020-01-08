Winner of lawmaker's contest to be guest at State of Union

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A congresswoman from Florida on Wednesday said she is holding an essay-writing contest for high school students, and the winner will be her guest at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address next month.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy said any high school student from her district in metro Orlando can participate.

Interested students must write a 500-word essay on the importance of civic engagement among young people and submit it to her office by the end of next week. A group of local educators will review the essays, and the Democratic congresswoman will announce a winner in two weeks.

The winner and a parent or guardian will get a free round-trip ticket to Washington and lodging for one night. The president is scheduled to give his address at the start of next month.

“The winner will have the unique opportunity to travel to Washington, to listen to the president’s address and join me in taking part in this historic tradition," Murphy said in a statement.