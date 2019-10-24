Winter storm warning for northern, northeastern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A winter storm warning has been issued for northern and northeastern New Mexico through Thursday evening with heavy snowfall expected.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque says the coldest air of the season will also filter in by Thursday afternoon and Friday morning with freezing temperatures possible as far south as southern New Mexico.

Up to a foot of snow could fall over Raton Pass and the Johnson and Bartlett Mesas by Thursday with up to 8 inches (203.2 millimeters) blanketing the highest elevations of the Sangre de Cristo mountains.

Along the Interstate 25 corridor from Las Vegas to Raton, 1 to 4 inches (25.4 to 101.6 millimeters) of snow may fall and create slick road conditions.

New Mexico Department of Transportation crews have been loading up salt and cinder trucks for the past two days.