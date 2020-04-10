Wintry spring storm brings heavy rain to Southern California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Heavy rain swelled streams and caused roadway flooding in parts of Southern California and dropped more snow on the region’s mountains Friday as a weeklong winter-like storm took what was expected to be its final shot before heading out of the region.

A flash flood warning was posted through the morning for central San Diego County and lower level flood advisories and watches were issued widely to the north and east.

Winter storm warnings for heavy snow in Southern California’s mountains were expected to remain in effect until night, the National Weather Service said.

A low-pressure system brought stormy weather into Northern California last weekend and then slowly moved the coast to Southern California where it wandered about as moisture circulated counterclockwise around it, erasing seasonal rainfall deficits that followed a dry winter.

Downtown Los Angeles saw its sixth consecutive April day of measurable rain on Friday, breaking the old April record of five days set in 1983, the weather service said.

In the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles, the week's storm has dumped more than 9 inches (22.8 centimeters) of rain at Lytle Creek and 34 inches (86.3 centimeters) of snow at the Mountain High resort.