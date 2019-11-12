Wintry weather contributes to numerous crashes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wintry weather is closing schools, contributing to numerous crashes and causing temperatures to tumble in Missouri.

In St. Louis, the mercury dipped to 11 degrees Tuesday, breaking a record for the date that had stood since 1911.

One day earlier, fire crews from nearby Black Jack and Spanish Lake were responding to a two-car crash when a pickup truck driver apparently lose control on the ice while towing a trailer full of lumber. Black Jack battalion chief Dave Parker told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the truck hit a Spanish Lake fire truck, before spinning out and hitting the original crash. Five people went to the hospital, including a firefighter.

Transportation officials says several roads are covered or partly covered with snow, mostly in the eastern part of the state.

